PAS leaders reminded not to be involved in provocation: Abdul Hadi

CHUKAI: PAS leaders have been reminded not to get involved in any act of provocation during the 15th General Election (GE15), said its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Abdul Hadi, instead, advised them to take a peaceful approach in conveying the message in line with the policy of ‘enlightening instead of attacking’.

If there are leaders who are seen as aggressive and against the policy, they will be blocked from delivering any messages such as speeches and will be monitored, he said.

“If any group (from PAS) take the approach of ‘attacking’, we block them from speaking. The action is there, we do not want (such a thing) because PAS has been a democratic and peaceful party.

“We will stop them from lecturing including writing (on social media),” he said at a press conference after attending the GE15 PN Best Grand Finale Tour at Padang Astaka near here, last night.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi who is also the deputy chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) insisted that cooperation with Barisan Nasional (BN) will not happen.

He said PN will try to secure a majority of seats in Parliament on polling day tomorrow.

“Our policy is that we will not be working with an aggressive, extreme party like Pakatan Harapan and a party that is not clean from corruption (BN). We do not do corruption and we will not join (that act),” he said.

Also present were Terengganu PN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar; PAS candidate contesting the Kemaman parliamentary seat, Che Alias Hamid and PAS candidate contesting Dungun parliamentary seat, Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli. - Bernama