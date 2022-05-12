PAS leaves it to MBs to decide on dissolution of state assemblies

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS will leave it to the Menteris Besar (MBs) to decide on the dissolution of the state assemblies in three states under its control, namely Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) said the matter would be decided in discussion with the respective MBs to pave the way for the state elections.

“On the proposed dissolution date, we will leave it to the MBs,” he told reporters at the Sentul District Police Headquarters compound here today.

Abdul Hadi told reporters this after spending about two hours giving his statement to the police following several reports lodged against him for allegedly making seditious remarks during the 15th general election (GE15) campaign.

Yesterday, Arau Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim proposed that Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu hold state elections once the GE15 for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah and the Tioman state seat in Pahang are completed.

He described it as the best time for the three Perikatan Nasional (PN)-ruled states to hold state polls after voters threw their backing for the coalition in GE15 on Nov 19.

Commenting on Shahidan’s claim that efforts are being made to ensure that PN can take over Putrajaya, Abdul Hadi said: “We are looking at the current development and the reaction of people after this.

“The effort to become the government is at least for the next election,” he said.- Bernama