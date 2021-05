PETALING JAYA: PAS has found itself in a unique position and it is exploiting it to the hilt.

Sought by both Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), the Islamist party is playing both sides to get itself in a better position to demand for more seats to contest in the next general election.

However, political analysts say it may backfire.

Umno has announced that it will no longer work with Bersatu in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition and may cut ties as soon as August to focus on its cooperation with PAS in a separate alliance called Muafakat Nasional (MN).

PAS, which is also a member of PN, is now being courted by both parties. A party with strong Islamic credentials, it will be able to bring in the Muslim votes, a fact not lost on either Umno or Bersatu, whose individual power bases are largely in the Malay-Muslim hinterland.

Universiti Teknoloji Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan said the fact that PAS is putting its talks on seat allocation with Umno on hold shows that it wants to see if Bersatu can make a better offer.

He pointed out that it is Umno, and not Bersatu, that could give PAS a run for its money if the two parties fail to strike a deal.

“PAS may face real competition in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah from Umno if it does not agree to work with the party,” Azmi told theSun.

The three states are traditional PAS strongholds.

Given that Bersatu is not very strong in those three states although most of its 31 seats are there, it may be to PAS’s advantage to work with them, Azmi said.

“PAS may have also taken the view that the internal struggle within Umno has weakened the party.”

He added that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is not seen as a capable leader by many voters, and the party will have to address its leadership problem before the next general election is called, to stand a better chance at regaining power.

“Traditionally, people tend to vote for the party that has the best shot at the prime minister’s post,” Azmi said.

Several Umno leaders, including former youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, have called for party polls to resolve the leadership issue but Ahmad Zahid has, in what Azmi describes as a “master stroke”, stated that permission to hold party elections will have to be sought from the National Security Council.

“In all probability, party elections are not going to happen anytime soon, giving the incumbent leadership a breather,” he said.

Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi said PAS is just acting in its own interests.

“The party is not really interested in helping the Malays. It is using religion only for its own benefit,” he said.

Awang Azman said there could even be a scenario that will see PAS holding hands with Umno on one side and Bersatu on the other.

“It will remain in MN with Umno in the hope that it will get at least 30 seats to contest. By also working with Bersatu in PN, PAS hopes it will get another 20 seats to contest, giving it a total of 50 seats in the next general election.”

“PAS does not really care what happens to Umno or Bersatu so long as it gets the benefits,” he added.

However, he said the party could end up the loser.

“If Umno decides to walk out of MN, PAS will have it tough in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.”

Awang Azman said there is also a strong likelihood that Bersatu may ask to contest in those three states under the PAS banner.

Such shenanigans could backfire spectacularly for PAS, he added.