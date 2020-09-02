PAS members could be axed from party for poor moral conduct - Abdul Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) has warned members that they could be axed from the party for poor moral conduct.

He said the party highly valued good behavior, and frowned upon those who went against Islamic ethics.

“The important thing is having good morals. If one does something immoral that contradicts Islam and morality, they can be expelled from the party.

“In PAS the first thing (looked at) is in terms of immorality, secondly, if there is any misconduct we will leave it to the law,“ he said when met by reporters after attending the PN Administration’s Half-Year Convention here yesterday.

During his speech at the convention earlier, Abdul Hadi said despite only being in power for six months, the PN government (PN) had achieved much more than the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration previously.

He said a clear difference could be seen in terms of how ministers from the two administrations handled matters.

“There are many differences that can be shown. Previously during the PH administration, the ministers were busy complaining about the government before them, and since we took over (the government), it has been much more positive.

“The existence of PN itself is the best achievement, where we managed to unite the Malay parties and other parties which support PN, and have got the people’s backing,“ he said. — Bernama