KUALA LUMPUR: A PAS lawmaker was kicked out of the Dewan Rakyat today for calling Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng a “pondan” (transvestite). The opposition MPs then staged a walkout.

The chaos started when Lim was responding to a claim by Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PAS-Pengkalan Chepa) that bumiputra contractors were being sidelined under the open tender system adopted by the Pakatan Harapan government.

The Bagan MP clarified that any projects allocated for bumiputras would remain. These projects would be awarded in an open tender system as opposed to direct negotiations under Barisan Nasional previously, he said.

Ahmad Marzuk, however, argued that this was not the case, claiming that projects meant for bumiputra contractors were also being offered to non-bumiputras and had asked that the minister allow him space to prove his point, which Lim disagreed. To this, the PAS MP said: “I’m an ‘anak jantan’ (true gentleman), not a ‘pondan’ like Bagan.”

This led to a shouting match between government and opposition MPs. Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon stepped in and demanded that Ahmad Marzuk retract his use of the word “pondan”, which the latter refused.

After three warnings, Mohd Rashid ejected the lawmaker from the dewan, leading to PAS and BN MPs to walk out as well. Ahmad Marzuk would be suspended for two days, beginning today.