PAS MP’s GE15 Kuala Terengganu win nullified by court

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim’s victory in the Kuala Terengganu seat during the 15th general election (GE15), has been nullified by a Terengganu election court.

According to Bernama, Ahmad, from PAS was first elected as Kuala Terengganu MP in 2018. Ahmad, then the incumbent, garnered a majority of 40,907 votes, beating Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong.

It was reported previously that Terengganu Umno had filed three election petitions to challenge Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) victories in Marang, Kuala Terengganu and Kemaman, alleging there was vote-buying during the election campaign.

Umno further claimed that the constituents received RM500 to RM1,000 each for every household.

On Jan 3 this year, Terengganu UMNO filed a petition at the Kuala Terengganu High Court to annul the GE15 result of the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat in accordance with the Election Offences Act 1954.

According to Terengganu UMNO chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, among the points raised in the petition were allegations that PAS had bribed voters by distributing financial aid from the state government through the i-Pencen, i-Belia and i-Siswa initiatives between Nov 15 and 17, 2022, which was just a few days before GE15.

Ahmad Amzad won the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat in GE15 with a majority of 40,907 votes, defeating three other challengers including Mohd Zubir.

Meanwhile, Wan Rohimi said they would file a notice of appeal to the Federal Court soon after Aidiladha.-Bernama