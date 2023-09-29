PAS Muktamar: 'Top 5' retain posts without contest - Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The top five leaders of PAS will be returned unopposed at the party’s 69th Annual Muktamar from Oct 20 to 22, said PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

He said PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man were the only nominees for the top two posts while one of the four people nominated for the vice-presidency had withdrawn from the contest.

“I just received confirmation of one (vice-president) candidate withdrawing, namely Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor. So there is no contest for the vice-president posts (too).

“This means the vice-president lineup remains the same, comprising Bagan Serai MP Datuk Idris Ahmad, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah and (Terengganu Menteri Besar) Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar,” he told a press conference at the PAS headquarters here today.

Takiyuddin said this year’s contest would involve only the 18 Central Working Committee members and posts of permanent chairman and deputy permanent chairman. -Bernama