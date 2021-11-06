PAS needs progressive approach, must shed ‘east coast party ‘ image - S’wak delegate

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS needs to take a more progressive approach by shedding the image of being an ‘east coast party’ if it wants to be more accepted in Sarawak.

This was the opinion of Sarawak PAS delegate Abdul Halim Abdul Kadir who wants the party to be more open and choose a medium of ‘dakwah’ that resonates with the diverse background of the communities in the state.

He said a more moderate image would enable PAS to be more easily accepted by Sarawak’s plural society and open up greater opportunities for the party to expand its influence.

“PAS’ image as the exclusive party of the people of the peninsula and the east coast should have been shed and addressed much earlier.

“It is unfortunate if the dakwah opportunities readily available in Sarawak are not utilised only because of negative and wrong perceptions among the community,“ he said when debating the president’s policy speech at the 67th PAS Muktamar (general assembly), here, today.

Abdul Halim, who is also PAS Bintulu chief, also suggested that a more systematic and sustainable infak (contributions) deduction system be created among members to replace the image of the ‘Milo tin’ movement that has become synonymous with the party.

“There is no doubt that PAS has been able to survive and grow through its conventional methods, namely the ‘Milo tin’ movement, but it would be good if we had a more comprehensive fund management system,“ he said.

PAS Penang delegate Abdul Razib Abdul Rahim, meanwhile, opined that the principle of ‘ummah’ unity championed by the party leadership should be translated into a union of parties representing the Malays and Muslims either through Muafakat Nasional or Perikatan Nasional to wrest Penang back from Pakatan Harapan.

He said an alliance between PAS, Umno and Bersatu was very important in fighting for issues that plagued the Malay community in the state such as the planning and development of several projects in Penang.

-Bernama