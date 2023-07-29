PAS, PH-BN candidates all set to ramp up campaigning in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The war drums were sounded this morning to signify the opening of the battleground for the state elections but one could already feel the election fever in Terengganu over the past two weeks.

In most places in this state, the war of the flags, especially between Barisan Nasional’s ‘dacing’ (double-pan balance scale) and PAS’ ‘moon’, has already begun, and it is all set to heat up now that the 66 candidates, including one independent, vying for the 32 State Legislative Assembly seats have been confirmed following today’s nomination process.

Also joining the fray are PKR and PAS candidates, namely Azan Ismail and Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, who will contest the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election that will be held simultaneously on Aug 12.

Based on the nomination data as announced by the Election Commission (EC), 30 of the state constituencies in Terengganu will involve a two-cornered fight, while two others, namely the Bandar and Hulu Besut state seats, will see a three-cornered fight, thus giving voters in these areas more options.

In Bandar, the three-cornered fight will involve Ustaz Ahmad Shah (PAS), Armi Irzan Mohd (BN-UMNO) and Luqman Long (MUDA); while in Hulu Besut, the independent candidate known as Dr Cikgu Che Harun Kamariah will be up against Datuk Nawi Mohamad (BN-UMNO) and Mohd Husaimi Hussin (PN-Bersatu).

With 930,894 eligible voters in the state, including 64,264 aged between 18 and 20, Terengganu’s position as a “swing state” has made it difficult to forecast which party will dominate the state election this time.

PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar admitted that they will face stiff opposition in several constituencies but was quick to stress that they will get cracking to ensure the “full moon” continues to shine on Terengganu.

“We have followed up with slightly (better) strategies for these seats (which will face stiff opposition)... But I don’t want to name which are the seats,” said Ahmad Samsuri, the Ru Rendang incumbent who will face Suhaimi Sulaiman (PH-Amanah) in the polls.

He said all the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates in the states have agreed to use the “moon” logo and the word PAS in the ballot papers.

Meanwhile, Terengganu UMNO Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, who is also the incumbent for the Kijal seat, will face a straight fight against Bersatu state chief Datuk Rozali Idris (PN-Bersatu).

Ahmad, who is optimistic of retaining the state seat, said voters are beginning to understand the political scenario and he is also confident that the Blue Wave can win the state back from PAS.

“After losing in the previous election, this is the best time for BN to rise and make amends for that defeat and I am confident that our candidates, comprising new faces and old timers, can achieve that,” he said.

In the 14th general election (GE14), BN lost after securing just 10 state seats while PAS won comfortably by securing 22 seats.-Bernama