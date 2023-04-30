PAS: PN seat negotiations for PRN has reached midway

LENGGONG: Negotiations on the distribution of seats between Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties for the upcoming State Election (PRN) are now close to 50 per cent.

PAS vice-president Datuk Idris Ahmad said his party would update more information from the six states involved regarding the distribution of seats before it is finalised at the central level.

“I think it’s almost 50 per cent (discussions), but for now we are fine-tuning matters related to changing seats and so on,” he said at a press conference after attending the Perak PAS Aidilfitri open house at the Arena Amanjaya Lawin, here today.

Idris said the party’s machinery at various levels, especially in states that are not involved with the PRN, will be mobilised to help PN maintain its dominance in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

Previously, media reported that the PRN involving the states of Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan is expected to be held simultaneously this June.

Meanwhile, PAS Perak commissioner Razman Zakaria denied rumours that Perak PAS was involved in a scheme to upstage the state administration led by Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad. - Bernama