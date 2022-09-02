PAS: Politicians on trial should be barred from contesting in GE

PETALING JAYA: The PAS ulama council has recommended that politicians on trial for corruption to be disqualified from participation in the general election.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, PAS Council leader Datuk Ahmad Yahya said the government should tighten the rules for politicians involved in court cases.

He praised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for not interfering with the judiciary in the case of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who has been sent to jail after failing to get his conviction and sentence quashed by the Federal Court.

Najib is serving a 12-year prison sentence on charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.