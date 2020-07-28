PAS’ priority is economic recovery following Covid-19, RUU355 to wait: Mohd Amar

KOTA BHARU: PAS’ priority now is to restore the economy which was impacted following the Covid-19 pandemic, said its vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said PAS is willing to wait longer to amend matters pertaining to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or RUU355.

“Our main concern now is to resolve problems pertaining to the economy and to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Then we will go step by step. It does not mean that we have stopped (to fight for the RUU355) as it has been PAS’ fight (for a long time),“ he said.

Amar who is also Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar said this to reporters after the launch of the state-level 2020 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the Kota Darul Naim Complex compound, here today.

The event was launched by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob. - Bernama