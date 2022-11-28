PAS respects people’s choice, takes on role of opposition in Pahang State Assembly

KUANTAN: PAS respects the people’s choice in the recent general election and will take on the role of the opposition in the Pahang State Legislative Assembly following the formation of the state government by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), said Pahang PAS Commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar.

“PAS and Perikatan Nasional (PN) will act as a constructive opposition by reprimanding and advising all parties to ensure the state governance runs smoothly and is in line with PN’s goal of forming a state that is caring, clean and stable,” he said in a statement uploaded to his Facebook page today.

Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail took the oath of office as Menteri Besar of Pahang for the second term before the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan today.

Tengku Hassanal also consented to the formation of the state government by BN and PH after the results of the 15th general election (GE15) saw none of the parties able to obtain a simple majority of 22 seats to form the state government.

There are 42 seats in the Pahang state assembly, but voting for GE15 for the Tioman state seat was postponed to Dec 7 following the death of PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, on polling day (Nov 19).

Meanwhile, Pahang Angkatan Muda Harapan chief Young Syefura Othman described the BN-PH coalition, which set aside their differences to jointly form the government in Pahang, as a precedent in the state’s political history for the sake of the people’s well-being and prosperity.

“I welcome this new coalition and hope that it will breathe new life into the state government’s administration,” she said.

Meanwhile, in KELANTAN, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man gave an assurance that the party would act as a constructive opposition in the Pahang state assembly for the benefit of the people.

“We will also give constructive criticisms. As for our personal relations with Barisan Nasional, we have no problem and respect the stance of each party,” he told reporters after the Kubang Kerian PAS thanksgiving ceremony at Masjid Bandar Satelit Pasir Tumboh today. - Bernama