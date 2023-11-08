PAS sec-gen: New combination of Kelantan MB, Deputy MB after polls

KOTA BHARU: The PAS-led Kelantan government is expected to have a new combination of Menteri Besar and Deputy Menteri Besar, after tomorrow's (Aug 12) state elections.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix), said that the decision was made at the central PAS Committee meeting, chaired by party president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, in Rusila, Terengganu, yesterday.

“PAS proposes that the leadership of the state governments, under the administration of PAS and Perikatan Nasional, in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah are as follows:

“Retaining the menteri besar for Terengganu and Kedah, subject to the mandate of the people and the consent of Their Royal Highnesses, the Sultan of Terengganu and the Sultan of Kedah; and to change the combination of menteri besar and deputy menteri besar, for Kelantan,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the new leadership combination to be presented would be a religious figure and a technocrat figure, subject to the mandate of the people and the consent of the Sultan of Kelantan.

Currently, the Menteri Besar of Kelantan is Datuk Ahmad Yakob, who has held the post since 2013, while the Deputy Menteri Besar is Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

Tomorrow, Ahmad will defend the Pasir Pekan state seat for the fifth time, while Mohd Amar, who is also PAS vice-president, will defend the Panchor state seat, which he has represented since the 12th General Election (GE12). -Bernama