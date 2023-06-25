PAS Syura Council to meet next week to screen candidates for state polls

KOTA BHARU: PAS Syura Ulama Council will hold a meeting next week to screen the list of candidates who will contest 126 state seats in the six states facing elections soon, said president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“The Syura Ulama Council will meet next week to discuss the screening of candidates. In terms of the manifesto, it is still in the planning stage,“ he said after the launching of the Kelantan Perikatan Nasional (PN) election machinery at Dataran Warisan Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV here yesterday.

Also present were PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

The elections in six states involve 36 state constituencies in Kedah, Kelantan (45) and Terengganu (32), all of which are under PN rule, while Penang (40), Selangor (56) and Negeri Sembilan (36) are under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration. - Bernama