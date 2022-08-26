PAS: Take action against those wearing songkok in semi-naked cloths at KL Fashion week

PETALING JAYA: Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Idris Ahmad has urged the authorities to take action on the individual wearing songkok with semi-naked clothes at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in the capital held recently.

According to Sinar Daily, Idris said action should be taken to avoid similar incidents and as a lesson for others.

“Our Muslim community were angry and disappointed. Religious boundaries, religious sensitivity and race should not be made into a joke,“ he said.

He said every individual needs to think hard before doing something

Idris commented upon the two pictures that went viral which featured a man wearing a songkok and semi-naked shirt at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) last week.

Recently, PAS Youth had warned against organising concerts, and called on Muslims to oppose such events.