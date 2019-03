KUALA LUMPUR: There won’t be any opposition in Terengganu and Kelantan should PAS and Umno form a friendship state government, said PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

He also confirmed that PAS would back the Barisan Nasional (BN) state government in Pahang and Perlis.

“Umno will be friends of the state governments in Terengganu and Kelantan. Same goes for Pahang and Perlis. PAS will be friends of the ruling government. There is no mixed government (kerajaan campuran),“ he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Takiyuddin also pointed out that PAS champions the multiracial society in the country to play down fears among non-Malays arising from the two parties’ alliance.

“We celebrate a multiracial society in Malaysia and PAS doesn’t deny that. Even though Malaysia is a Muslim country but we can’t deny that we’re living in a multiracial society and fighting for non-Muslims is also part of our fight,“ he said.

Last week, acting BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had announced Umno’s formal union with PAS at the parliamentary and by-election levels, a decision which was taken after scrutinising the direction of both parties and the local political scenario.