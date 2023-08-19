PAS to contest one of two seats in Johor by-elections

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS will contest in one of the two seats in the upcoming Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor.

PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the candidate’s name had been finalised and would be announced soon.

“PAS, Bersatu and Gerakan have nominated candidates, and we (Perikatan Nasional, PN)) have already decided which party will field candidates in Pulai and Simpang Jeram.

“PAS will contest in one of the seats,“ he told reporters after the launch of PN National Day logo at PAS headquarters here today.

Ahmad Fadhli also said PN Youth would propose that the PN National Day logo be adopted by PN-run states for state-level National Day celebrations.

The Election Commission has set Aug 26 as nomination day for the by-elections while polling is on Sept 9 and early voting on Sept 5. - Bernama