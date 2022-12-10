PAS to decide tomorrow on dissolution of three state assemblies

KUALA TERENGGANU: The decision on whether the three PAS-led states would choose to dissolve their legislative assemblies would be announced tomorrow, said the party’s vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, here, today.

He added that the decision involving the Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah state assemblies would be known after the PAS central committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 13.

According to him, matters related to the dissolution of the three state assemblies were discussed yesterday (Oct 11) and would be discussed at the central committee meeting tomorrow.

“I believe there will be a decision after tomorrow’s meeting,“ he told reporters after chairing the 2022 Terengganu Administrative Officers Cooperative general meeting at Wisma Darul Iman.

On Oct 10, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15) after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah gave his consent.

Following the dissolution of Parliament, Ismail Sabri also suggested that the heads of state governments except for Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor dissolve their respective legislative state assemblies to allow the elections to be held simultaneously. - Bernama