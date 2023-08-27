PAS to hold dialogue with Gerakan over implementation of 40 Hadis

JOHOR BAHRU: PAS will hold a dialogue with Gerakan to explain the implementation of the ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadis’ appreciation module in religious schools.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS is always in communication with Gerakan over any issue that arises.

“We will have a dialogue (with Gerakan), this is not the first time. We always have dialogues,“ he told reporters after attending a dialogue programme with the constituents of Pulai at Taman Tampoi Utama, here, today.

He said this when asked if PAS would explain the implementation of the hadis module to Gerakan which objected to it.

Yesterday, UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed hit out at PAS for being a hypocrite after the Islamic party has been quiet on its ally, Gerakan, who objected to the implementation of ‘Imam Al Nawawi’s 40 Hadith’ appreciation module at national schools.

He said PAS rides on religious issues only when there’s political interest. - Bernama