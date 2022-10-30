PAS to retain more than 10 incumbents in GE15

KOTA BHARU: PAS will retain at least 10 incumbents including its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang for the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

PAS secretary general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, however, refused to reveal the names of the rest of the incumbents.

“In GE14, PAS won 18 parliamentary seats, so for this election (GE15), we will retain more than 10 incumbents because we believe they can win in their area,“ he told reporters after meeting Kelantan Media Club members here today.

Takiyuddin said Perikatan Nasional was optimistic to win all the parliamentary seats in Kelantan based on its good record of achievements in the state. - Bernama