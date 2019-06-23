PAS-Umno political agreement requires establishment of mutual understanding: Hadi

KUANTAN: A political agreement between Umno and PAS will only be sealed once the latter is convinced there is a mutual understanding between the two parties, PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today.

He said currently, PAS and Umno were still in the stage of cooperation, and they would hold further discussions over a possible agreement.

“What is important is mutual understanding, before the signing (of the agreement)” he told reporters after the closing of PAS’ 65th Annual Muktamar at the Pahang Indoor Sports Stadium Complex here today.

The three-day annual congress which began on Friday, among others, passed a motion for the PAS central leadership and the Syura Ulama Council to sign a political agreement with Umno, and saw many of the party’s key posts being won without contest.

Meanwhile, on the concerns of some members about the possibility of the party being betrayed once again by Umno, Abdul Hadi said it was the voice of an “isolated few”.

“That’s the opinion of an isolated (group of members), they are too few ... we’ve gone down to the states and held dialogues (explaining the cooperation),“ he said.

Abdul Hadi also announced that Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had been appointed as PAS secretary-general, while Kamaruzaman Mohamad was the new Information Chief, replacing Nasruddin Hassan Tantawi. — Bernama