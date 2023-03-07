PAS urges govt to take stern action over Quran burning incident in Sweden

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS has urged the Unity Government to take stern action over a recent Quran burning incident in front of a mosque in Stockholm, Sweden.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the government needed to show its seriousness about the issue and to highlight the Muslim message of peace and brotherhood in line with the country’s policies and stand.

“PAS urges the government, specifically the Foreign Ministry to recall our ambassador to Sweden as a sign of protest. The government can also be more active in international forums to get the world to act, and pressure the Swedish authorities from being complacent about these acts,” he said in a statement last night, adding that PAS was disappointed in the Swedish authorities for providing approval for the individual to carry out such an act in the name of freedom of speech.

“This isn’t the first such incident in Sweden, while all forms of protests by many nations previously were unable to stop such a thing from continuing to happen,” he added.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokthar was reported to have said on June 29 that the Malaysian government had urged the Swedish government to stop approving provocative acts that were clearly hate crimes.