PAS veteran chairman Subky Latif dies

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS veteran chairman Subky Abdul Latif, 80, passed away at his residence in Taman Karak Utama, Gombak, near here at 11.05am today

The news of Subky’s death was shared on his official Facebook account and confirmed by his eldest daughter, Dang Fatiha.

“We are sad to inform that our father Subky Abdul Latif has passed away.

“Please forgive all his mistakes. Pray that he is placed among the Prophets, the Companions, and the pious. Amen,” the posting said.

When contacted, Dang Fatiha told Bernama that Subky died with his wife, Naznah Taha and his five children beside him.

“He died from pre-leukemia myelodyplastic syndrome (MDS), a blood-related condition,” she said.

According to Dang Fatiha, the body will be sent to the Bilal bin Rabah mosque in Gombak after Zohor prayers for the final rites before burial at the Raudhatus Sakinah Muslim Cemetery. - Bernama