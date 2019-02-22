PAS vows to keep pledge to support Mahathir

MARANG: PAS today vowed to keep its pledge to support the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should there be a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister as speculated.

Its president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix), said that though PAS was an opposition party, it supported Mahathir for the latter to continue with the Islamic leadership in government.

“We have information (on the vote of no-confidence against the prime minister) and that’s why we are expressing our support ... there’s no smoke without fire. We provide the support for the sake of Islamic leadership,” he told reporters at his residence after delivering the Friday morning lecture here.

Abdul Hadi, who is the MP for Marang, was asked to comment on the statement yesterday in Kuala Lumpur by Mahathir who said he wanted to see whether PAS would keep its pledge to support him if there was an attempt to oust him as speculated.

The issue of the speculated vote of no-confidence emerged after PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan alleged there was a plot within the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition of four parties to oust Mahathir as the prime minister. — Bernama