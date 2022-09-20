PAS VP: Not appropriate to hold GE during monsoon season

PETALING JAYA: PAS will not dissolve the state assemblies in three states under its rule even if the Parliament is dissolved soon to pave way for the 15th general election (GE15).

According to PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Moktar, government should instead play a pivotal role in the states to focus on stability and the people’s well-being until the end of the government’s term.

“Until now, there are no changes (will not dissolve) as what matters to us are not troubling the rakyat, and not for political expediency.

“We must first gauge if the people are comfortable. If the people are inconvenienced by the floods, why would we want to force them to vote?” Utusan Malaysia quoted Samsuri telling reporters after visiting Kampung China in Kuala Terengganu today.

It was reported that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition was willing to wade through the floods for campaigning, if the election is held during the monsoon season this year.

Some critics have slammed Zahid’s call as a desperate move to save himself from multiple charges of money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and graft.