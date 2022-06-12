PAS wants unconditional support for PM

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS wants unconditional support be given to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) for Malaysia’s economic recovery efforts to bring the country to a higher level.

PAS information chief, Khairil Nizam Khirudin said the trust given by the people and other parties should not be betrayed.

“Just like the Umno president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) wanting to postpone the Umno election for the sake of the party’s unity and stability, it is also the present government’s desire to place the country’s stability above everything else.

“PAS’s objective in supporting the current government is to ensure that the people’s welfare is taken care of and the country administered better than the Pakatan Harapan government did,” he said in a statement today.

Khairil Nizam said the people should hence, not be dragged into a party’s power struggle.

“The main issue being faced by the country now is not a party issue, of who should be dominant in the government, but the economic crisis. The rise in inflation is increasingly burdening the people, especially the low-income group,” he added. — Bernama