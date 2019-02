KUALA LUMPUR: PAS said today it will cooperate fully with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation into an allegation that several leaders of the opposition party had received a total of RM90 million suspected to be money from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state investment fund.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) gave an assurance that the party would hand over all the necessary documents, including its bank statements, “to prove that the allegation that PAS received RM90 million from 1MDB is false and purely slander”.

“PAS also welcomes and urges any quarters which have information on the allegation to come forward with full responsibility and integrity to provide to the authorities further information and details on those who allegedly received the money so that further investigations can be made,” he said in a statement.

He said PAS was confident that MACC, as an entity of integrity, would discharge its duty and responsibility professionally with transparency and dignity and act without fear or favour.

The MACC said yesterday that, acting on a police report, it had launched an investigation into the allegation that PAS received RM90 million of suspected 1MDB funds channelled to the bank accounts of several party leaders.

The police report was made after PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang settled out of court his libel suit against Sarawak Report news portal founder and editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown over an article she published on Aug 6, 2016, alleging that the party had received RM90 million from Umno to secure PAS support.

Rewcastle-Brown, who is based in the United Kingdom, filed a counterclaim in October 2017.

Abdul Hadi reached the out-of-court settlement through a consent order dated Feb 1 at the London High Court of Justice.

He dropped his suit, which was filed on April 21, 2017, and Rewcastle-Brown withdrew her counterclaim. There was no order as to costs.

— Bernama