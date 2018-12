PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) described PAS’ statement that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will only last for five years in Putrajaya was due to the party’s jealousy of the coalition’s success.

Muhyiddin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, said PAS’ allegation that there was ‘supposedly’ lack of understanding among the component parties in PH, clearly showed the party’s attitudes that would remain as the opposition for a foreseeable future.

“It (statement) is a common thing, coming from PAS and they will be the opposition forever. Once I prayed that PH would not be the opposition for a long time, eventually Allah paved for the path and we won the election to form the new government. PAS is envious of us. We did discuss with them but they declined as they claimed they are championing Islam’s struggle.

“But our struggle is more Islamic than theirs as we are managing a better economy, less corruption and building a brighter future. They are making assumption that PH will only survive for five years. That is not true,“ he said.

Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister, said this in an interview with several media organisations at the Bersatu headquarters here yesterday, in conjunction with the party’s convention scheduled to be held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) from Friday to Sunday.

A newspaper yesterday quoted PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Nik Amar Nik Abdullah remarking that PH under Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would only survive for five years in Putrajaya due to a lack of understanding among the component parties.

Muhyiddin said PAS’ assumption was inaccurate by looking at what had happened to Umno and Barisan Nasional which had now been split and lifeless.

“By looking at the existing opposition, or what is left out there, with the PH in power and consolidating its components, it is unlikely for PAS to win and the possibility of PH to retain Putrajaya is much bigger,“ he said.

He said PH would continue to rule at Putrajaya through support, similar to the one garnered in the last general election. — Bernama