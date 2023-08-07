PAS won’t appeal election court decision

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS will not appeal the election petition decision for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat.

This was announced by lawyer Wan Rohimi Wan Daud, who represented Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, the PAS candidate for Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat, in the last general election.

According to him, the decision was confirmed by PAS president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, at the PAS central meeting currently being held at a hotel here.

“PAS is ready to hold the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election simultaneously with the state elections, which will be held on Aug 12,” he said via WhatsApp today.

On June 27, the Terengganu Election Court nullified the victory of Ahmad Amzad Hashim, who represented PAS at the 15th general election (GE15), following allegations of vote-buying.

Judge Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril said that the petitioner, Barisan Nasional candidate, Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong, succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place, intending to influence voters in GE15.

On Jan 3 this year, state UMNO filed a petition at the Kuala Terengganu High Court, to annul the GE15 results for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat, in accordance with the Election Offences Act 1954.

According to state UMNO chief, Ahmad Said, among the points raised in the petition were allegations that PAS had bribed voters by distributing financial aid from the state government, through the i-Pencen, i-Belia and i-Siswa initiatives, between Nov 15 and 17, 2022, which was just a few days before GE15.

Ahmad Amzad won the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat in GE15 with a majority of 40,907 votes, defeating three other challengers, including Zubir. -Bernama