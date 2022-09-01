PAS youth pledges to focus on four key issues

ALOR SETAR: PAS Youth Wing (DPPM) has pledged to focus on four key issues, namely on cost of living, essential goods, corruption and graduate marketability, if the party is given the opportunity to lead the federal government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said among the proposed initiatives is exemption and discounts on National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayment for students from the B40 and M40 families.

“Also, home ownership through the hire-purchase method. A special incentive for young people who still do not own a home and are experiencing problems in securing a loan,” he said in his keynote address at the 63rd PAS Youth Muktamar (general assembly) in conjunction with the 68th PAS Annual Muktamar here today.

In addition, he said DPPM saw the need to revive and rebrand the MyBrain Programme to provide financial assistance for young people to pursue their studies at the doctorate and master’s degree levels.

Ahmad Fadhli said other initiatives include providing free internet data for young people from the B40 and M40 families, which would be able to help them embrace the digital economy by doing e-commerce businesses.

Also present was PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. - Bernama