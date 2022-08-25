PAS youth urged relevant ministry to cancel international concerts or face nationwide protest

PETALING JAYA: PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has called on relevant authorities to ban all scheduled concerts featuring international artists.

He also added that the PAS youth wing will not hesitate to initiate a nationwide protest unless the scheduled concerts are cancelled.

“We will not hesitate to mobilise resistance throughout the country if (this call) is ignored,“ he said in a Facebook post.

His posting on Facebook was made in the wake of a concert held by American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently.