Pasar Malam@Lorong Tar relocated to Jalan Tar every Saturday during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: Pasar Malam@Lorong TAR, here will be temporarily relocated to Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) every Saturday during the month of Ramadan.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said that the dates involved are March 25, April 1, April 8 and April 15.

“This is to give way to Bazar Aidilfitri@Lorong TAR which will be organised from March 29 until April 21 from 10 am until midnight,” according to the statement.

The statement also said that a section of Jalan TAR will be closed to accommodate the night market beginning from the Jalan Esfahan intersection until the Jalan Melayu intersection and the section will also be closed to traffic from noon until midnight.

Following this, DBKL advises city folks who intend to visit the Aidilfitri bazaar, night market and the Masjid India area to plan their journey

They are also encouraged to use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion. - Bernama