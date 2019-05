KANGAR: A pasar malam trader was charged in the Kangar sessions court today for allegedly setting on fire an official government car used by Perlis Mufti associate professor Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

The accused, Mohd Azimar Abdul Razak Azimar, 36, from Kampung Jelempok, Arau was charged with committing the offence with the intention of causing damage to the Honda Accord car at the mufti’s home in Jalan Pesiaran Wawasan, Kangar, together with several others at about 5am on May 22.

The offence is also punishable under Section 435 of the Penal Code which was read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code. If proven guilty, he can be sentenced up to a maximum of 14 years and a fine.

Mohd Azimar was represented by a counsel from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), Najdah Romli pleaded not guilty after he was brought to court in the presence of judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nurshuhada Mohd Yatim.

She urged the court not to grant bail as the case was of public interest and the vehicle belonged to the state government.

She said that there was also a risk of the accused repeating his action as well as a risk to his own safety as the case had gone viral.

Najdah urged the court to release Mohd Azimar on bail as he had two children aged nine and 11 years and was also supporting his 46-year-old sister who had suffered a stroke.

Ainul Shahrin allowed Najdah’s plea and imposed a bail of RM8,000 with one surety and the accused has to report to the investigating officer on the first of every month while he was also warned not to approach the victim, his family or close family members.

She then set July 2 for re-mention of the case.

Meanwhile, police are still tracking a friend of the accused known as Mei Tomoi who was believed to have collaborated in the act while four more friends are still under remand. - Bernama