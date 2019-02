KUANTAN: A senior finance manager of property investment company, Pasdec Holdings Berhad, pleaded not guilty to five counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) amounting to RM320,000 five years ago.

Ahmad Rosdi Ismail, 50, made the plea before sessions court judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib as soon as all the charges were read out.

He was accused of committing the offences between Sept 8, 2014 and March 21, 2016 at Pasdec Holdings Berhad office at Menara Teruntum and at CIMB Bank Berhad branch at Komplex Teruntum in Jalan Mahkota here.

The offence was allegedly committed five times involving between RM30,000 and RM200,000 in each transaction.

For the offences, the accused was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, caning and fine if found guilty.

Mohd Ghazali fixed at bail at RM50,000 for all the charges in one surety and set March 6 for mention to submit documents. — Bernama