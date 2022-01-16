Pasir Bedamar rep claims innocence

IPOH: Perak assemblyman Terence Naidu (pix) has come out with a statement defending himself over his arrest in Penang for having allegedly tested positive for drugs.

He said his drinks had been topped up after he had gone to the toilet at the karaoke parlour.

“I was poured an unusual drink which I didn’t consume after tasting. I subsequently found out the following day that while I was in the toilet, someone also had come to my table and topped up my drinking glass,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Naidu, the two-term assemblyman for Pasir Bedamar, was arrested for drug use after a police operation at a night club in Prai on Thursday.

Subsequently, after being released from custody yesterday, he lodged a police report to defend his claims.

“I intend to defend myself, nevertheless to prove my innocence. Needless to say, many have jumped to the conclusion that I must be guilty,” he added.

In his statement, he also claimed that he had gone to Penang after being invited by a friend-cum-client for a Chinese New Year dinner and was taken by his friend to the entertainment outlet, although he had first hesitated about entering the place.

Naidu said he also was shocked when his urine tested positive after the police raid, as he does not even smoke.

In the same statement, he also stressed that as a responsible assemblyman, he was ready to be suspended by the DAP in light of the allegations.

“As a responsible assemblyman elected under my party banner, I also stand ready to protect it from harm and will readily submit myself to be suspended so as not to drag my party into this case.

“To my supporters who know me in and out, especially the people of Pasir Bedamar, I apologise wholeheartedly for putting myself in the position of being compromised,” he said.

Following his arrest, the DAP state leadership had directed Naidu to submit a written report of the incident.

-Bernama