Pasir Gudang air pollution analysis report not delayed on purpose: Deputy Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pasir Gudang air pollution analysis report is not being purposely delayed, says Deputy Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis.

“Strictly speaking, studies on the matter are still ongoing to obtain a more comprehensive and detailed report.

“Until now we cannot figure out the cause of the air pollution in Pasir Gudang, unlike knowing the cause of the Sungai Kim Kim pollution.

“Among the measures undertaken are studies related to loading analysis and carrying capacity analysis to determine the air carrying capacity in Pasir Gudang to reduce the risk of pollution,” she said during the oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, here, today.

She was replying to a supplementary question by Senator Datuk Ong Chong Swen, who wanted to know why the government still needs up to six weeks after appointing a Technical and Scientific Committee on July 15 to carry out the studies and to issue a preliminary report.

On June 20, 15 students of Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar, Pasir Gudang, suffered breathing difficulties and vomiting caused by air pollution in the area.

The incident followed three months after the Sungai Kim Kim disaster where 1.5km stretch of the river was polluted due to toxic waste disposal which affected nearly 6,000 residents.

Commenting further, Isnaraissah said the results of the integrated study would also be used as a guide for dealing with similar incidents if it recurs in the future.

“Meanwhile, as of July 12, a total of 255 industrial premises were inspected with 136 compounds issued, 11 premises were given the stop–operations order, while three court action recommendations were issued,” she said. — Bernama