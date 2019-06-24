Pasir Gudang air pollution not related to that of Sungai Kim Kim, says minister

JOHOR BARU: The current air pollution case in Pasir Gudang, causing many cases of breathing difficulties and vomiting since last Thursday, is different from the chemical pollution in Sungai Kim Kim which took place in March.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment And Climate Change Deputy Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis said this was because the pollutant was suspected to be dispersed through the process of evaporation as a result of the hot weather and topographical conditions in Pasir Gudang and the southwest monsoon winds blowing from the south.

“This pollution case is different from that of the Sungai Kim Kim, I would also like to inform that all the waste taken previously from Sungai Kim Kim had been disposed off by incineration on April 8,“ she told reporters after attending a briefing at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Indoor Stadium, here, today.

Also present were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

She said this when asked to comment on news reports mentioning the latest pollution was caused by chemical waste which was not totally disposed of during the chemical pollution at Sungai Kim Kim, three months ago.

Asked whether the chemical causing the pollution had been identified, Isnaraissah said it had yet to be identified.

“However, the monitoring radius (from the first location where the incident occurred in Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar) has also been extended to 15km,“ she said. — Bernama