Pasir Gudang chemical leak: No arrests made so far

JOHOR BARU: There were no arrests made during roadblock operations in Pasir Gudang to prevent the removal of chemical waste from the area in small portions, said Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (pix).

Roadblocks which were held as a precautionary measure proceeded smoothly since they were conducted on June 21.

He said in view of the improving situation in Pasir Gudang, the operation would also be slowly wound down.

“We took it as a safety measure initially ... with the Department of Environment and related agencies.

“We have succeeded in controlling the situation so we will slowly ease (roadblocks) and hope the situation in Pasir Gudang would return to normal,” he told reporters after a High Profile Policing (HPP) and Reaching Your Heart programme here last night.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal was present at the programme launching. — Bernama