Pasir Gudang child abuse case: JKM to ensure victim is cared for by eligible next of kin - exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Social Welfare Department (JKM) is gathering further information on the next of kin or persons eligible and suitable to provide temporary or permanent protection to the boy who was allegedly abused by his mother and friend in Pasir Gudang on Friday.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On said an assessment will be conducted by the Johor Bahru JKM Office to ensure that the child is cared for by those who are qualified after he is discharged from the hospital.

She said the seven-year-old boy was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) on Friday for treatment and the police had arrested the mother and her friend for further investigation.

“It is understood that the child has only been living with his mother for one year after moving from his grandparents’ house in Pokok Sena, Kedah.

“The victim is the youngest of two siblings, and both of his parents are divorced. It is understood that his nine-year-old sister is still being cared for by their grandparents in Pokok Sena,” she said in a statement today.

Khairin-Nisa expressed her gratitude to the Johor JKM and the Royal Malaysia Police for taking immediate action to save the child.

She also urged the public to immediately report any cases of child abuse to the authorities or the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry via its 24-hour Talian Kasih hotline at 15999.

It was reported that the police arrested a single mother and her female friend yesterday over the alleged abuse of a seven-year-old boy in a house in Pasir Gudang.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 27-year-old single mother and her 30-year-old friend have been remanded for investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Prior to that, two video clips showing several individuals confronting the woman and her friend for allegedly mistreating the boy had gone viral on social media. -Bernama