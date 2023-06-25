Pasir Gudang Hospital expected to be completed ahead of schedule

JOHOR BAHRU: The Pasir Gudang Hospital is expected to be completed ahead of schedule as the work progress on the building is already at 40.47 per cent.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon (pix) expects the project to be completed by the end of next year and be fully operational in 2025.

“According to the (original) schedule, the project was supposed to be 27.96 per cent completed as of May 15, but we are 12.51 per cent ahead of schedule and the hospital is 40.47 per cent ready.

“Hopefully, the hospital can be completed one or two months ahead of schedule and provide health services to residents around Pasir Gudang,” he told reporters after the ceremony to hand over non-medical assets at the Bunga Raya Ward of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), here, today.

Ling, who said that the Buddha’s Light International Association, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), donated 300 sets of overbed tables and patient bedside lockers estimated at RM300,000 to the Bunga Raya Ward, hopes the Pasir Gudang Hospital, the third government hospital in the district, would help reduce congestion at the HSA and Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here.

The construction of the RM375 million Pasir Gudang Hospital project in the Bandar Seri Alam area, which began in September 2020, will be equipped with 304 beds, eight operating rooms and 65 consultation rooms for outpatient treatment.

The new hospital will also have a daily treatment centre, 30 dialysis chairs, a drive-through pharmacy, 16 delivery rooms, 34 nurses’ quarters and nearly 1,000 parking lots. - Bernama