KUALA LUMPUR: asir Gudang Member of Parliament Hassan Abdul Karim plans to discuss with the Johor government on the aid to be given to victims affected by the pollution at Sungai Kim Kim last March.

He said this was to help ease the burden of the victims and their families.

Referring to one of the victims, Irfan Wafiy Idham Wazir, 12, he said the boy has been confirmed to be suffering from myokymia, a type of ailment which causes several parts of the body to tremble.

“As the Pasir Gudang MP, I’ll discuss with the Johor government because they are my constituents. I’ll highlight their problems,” he told yesterday.

On March 7, 105 students and residents near Sungai Kim Kim fell sick and were admitted to the hospital. After preliminary investigations, the authorities identified the cause was due to chemicals dumped into the river.

On March 11, 2019, the second wave of poisonous gas reactions from the chemical in Singai Kim Kim started. A total of 106 new victims were warded with the number touching 1,000 several days later, including eight in the intensive care unit.

The situation also caused the temporary closure of 111 schools in the area. — Bernama