JOHOR BAHRU: The Disaster Relief Management Committee’s Operations Room at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) at Menara Aqabah that was set up following the chemical waste pollution in the area, was officially closed at noon today.

Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the Medic Base Treatment Centre at the Pasir Gudang closed stadium, was also closed at the same time.

“Overall, the air quality in the areas surrounding Sungai Kim Kim has returned to normal. “The number of patients has dropped and after the Johor Bahru District Disaster Management Committee meeting last night, we decided that with the positive developments, both the operations room and treatment centre should be officially closed at noon today,” he told reporters.

Dr Sahruddin said although both centres were closed, the relevant agencies involved in acting against pollution activities would continue monitoring according to their respective needs.

He said those with symptoms such as eye irritation, nausea, vomiting, tightness in the chest, shortness of breath and dizziness can be treated at nearby hospitals or clinics.

“With regard to the closures, the state government would like to thank all parties including the federal government, security forces, health workers, educational institutions, private sector, NGOs, volunteers, media practitioners, individuals and other parties involved either directly or indirectly, in disaster management work,” said Dr Sahruddin.

The operations room opened on March 12, while the treatment centre opened on March 14.

“The 40 patients who were earlier warded at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), have all been discharged,” said Dr Sahruddin.

He added that 44 patients were hospitalised with pollution-related ailments from March 17-19 and that two patients were still in the Intensive Care Unit but in stable condition.

Dr Sahruddin added that he had also directed the Department of Environment and the Drainage and Irrigation Department, to investigate three new sites that were being allegedly used to dump chemical wastes. — Bernama