Pasir Gudang political parties, NGOs urge firm action for insulting national symbol

JOHOR BARU: Pasir Gudang Umno Youth and the youth wings of PAS, MIC and MCA as well as three non-governmental organisations (NGO) in Pasir Gudang today called for stern actions to be taken against the author and publisher of the book, entitled ‘Rebirth: Reformasi, Resistance, and Hope in New Malaysia’ which allegedly insulted the country’s coat of arms recently.

Pasir Gudang Umno Youth vice chief Mohd Khairul Azlan said two police reports were lodged at the Seri Alam police headquarters demanding appropriate actions on the parties involved which have clearly insulted the national coat of arms which symbolises the sovereignty of the country.

According to him, the drawing which is similar to the national coat of arms had been altered to display a woman, a child as well as two tigers apart from a crocodile at the bottom, is an insult.

“We considered this as a serious act. We want the government to take action such as stripping the citizenship of those who are rude as such cases have been recurring and when it happened they seek forgiveness but we do not agree with such tactics.

“We hope there will be sterner actions and do not let those rude people get off scot-free and the Home Ministry headed by Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin should take immediate action,” he said when met by the media after making his police report at Seri Alam police station, here today.

Also present were Pasir Gudang MCA representative, Datuk Jonest Wong and Pasir Gudang PAS Youth chief Azlan Alias.

Meanwhile, Wong described the latest issue as an act of provocation to threaten peace in the country.

“This is not something which could be made fun of or parodied ... their action is a provocation and so we are gathering to lodge our reports,” he said.

Meanwhile, Seri Alam police chief Supt Ismail Dollah when contacted confirmed receiving the report.

“We have received three police reports today from Pasir Gudang and Seri Alam police stations,” he said.

In this regard when commenting on the national coat of arms issue, the Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) Legal, Advocacy and Human Rights Bureau chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said any form of insults on the Constitution is treason which could not be pardoned.

According to him, Section 5 of the National Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, provides for a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to RM20,000 should be expedited.

“Jailing is the best medicine for those who insulted Malaysia’s coat of arms. The Home Ministry should not be softened by an apology which has been tendered by the culprit,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama