JOHOR BARU: Eleven students and pupils at four schools in Pasir Gudang were reported to experience headache, nausea and vomiting today.

They were from Sekolah Kebangsaan Kota Masai 2, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Nusa Damai, SMK Tanjung Puteri Resort and SMK Pasir Putih, which prior to this were affected by the same symptoms.

State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman, Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said that all of those affected were sent to the schools’ sick bays to rest and none were sent for screening treatment at the Pasir Gudang and Masai health clinics as of 4pm.

In addition, no new patients had been warded at the hospital and, to date, the situation was still under control, he said in a statement here today.

He added that the Department of Environment (DOE), at the same time, had conducted inspections of the 212 factories in Pasir Gudang and had issued 108 compounds for scheduled waste offences, 10 for industrial effluence and one over sewage (septic tank).

Fifty-one directives, 11 stop work orders and three court action proposals were also made.

He also urged the public who saw or suspected any suspicious activities on the dumping of illegal toxic wastes in their areas to quickly report to DOE via toll free line 1800882727 or via eaduan.doe.gov.my. — Bernama