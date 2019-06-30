Pasir Gudang pollution issue will not derail Sukma

BATU PAHAT: The health and pollution issues in Pasir Gudang have not affected preparations for hosting the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor next year, a state executive councillor said yesterday.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said preparations had reached the 90% level and this included getting Pasir Gudang ready for the gymnastics events.

The state government did not expect any problem holding the gymnastics competition at the Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium, he said.

“Thus far there has been no change of venues for Sukma, which will be held in three districts, namely Johor Baru, Muar and Kota Tinggi.

“We hope there will be no more serious problems over there (Pasir Gudang) as well as at other venues so that the 20th Sukma can be organised as planned,“ he told reporters after the Johor state-level 2019 National Youth Day at Dataran Penggaram here.

According to Sheikh Umar, the organising committee is seeking for Sukma, Para Sukma and Malaysian Deaf Sports (Sopma) volunteers.

He said 3,000 volunteers are required for the three biennial Games, and starting from today interested youths could register online at the sukarelawansukmajohor.my website.

“For these volunteers, we are targeting youths aged between 15 and 40, especially students from the state’s higher education institutions.

“We are planning to hold a special course for the volunteers in April next year,“ he said. — Bernama