Pasir Mas residents describe flood as worst in 40 years

PASIR MAS: Residents of Kampung Lubok Jong here described that the flood that hit the area on Friday was the worst incident in 40 years.

One of the residents, Zuraiha Awang, 47, said that the continuous heavy rain for the past three days had caused the area around her residence to be flooded last night.

“During the 2014 flood, the water level entering my house was only about 0.3 metres (m) deep, but this time the floodwater level reached almost 2m.

“My family and I had to wade through 1m deep floodwater for 200m to reach the main road to stay at a relative’s house in a nearby village,” she said when met by reporters at Kampung Repek here today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Fatah Noh, 47, from Kampung Seberang Merbau, said that the flood this time was also the worst flood disaster since he settled in the village more than four decades ago, and it was totally unexpected.

“Water started entering the house while I was having dinner on the upper floor and didn’t realise the situation until the water hit the floor at 2m deep.

“I had to borrow a boat from a neighbour to cross the floodwater for 200m. I had to ferry my mother (Saudah Mat Zain, 71) who is ill, in the boat to safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Info Application of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), reported that as of 2 pm today, Pasir Mas district has the most number of flood evacuees in the state, at 5,784 people, who are currently housed in 19 temporary relief centres (PPS). - Bernama