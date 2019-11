IPOH: Pasir Puteh MP, Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh sustained minor injuries after his vehicle skidded and veered off the road at KM350.8 of the southbound North-South Expressway, near Tapah, today.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh, who is also PAS Dewan Ulama chief, suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to Tapah Hospital.

According to a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, they received a call about the accident at 1.02pm before a team from the Bidor Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, a Mercedes Benz driven by the MP was found on the shoulder of the road,” he said in a statement, here today.

It is understood that Nik Muhammad Zawawi had attended the ‘Maulidur Rasul’ Premier Forum at the Kompleks Pendidikan Matin, in Kangar, Perlis, yesterday. He was on his way from Perlis to Kuala Lumpur when the accident occurred. — Bernama