‘PASLeaks’ meant to prevent Muafakat Nasional from being reactivated

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘PASLeaks’ is the work of those who do not want Muafakat Nasional (MN) to be reactivated and further increase the hatred of certain groups in UMNO towards PAS, said former Putrajaya UMNO Division deputy chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz (pix).

He said PASLeaks, which has gone viral on social media, was not the minutes of a meeting or any planning but notes that were made by someone unknown and it’s also not known whether or not its content is true or exaggerated.

Tun Faisal, who is also the press secretary to Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said that for UMNO, PASLeaks was seen as being able to reignite the polemics of two groups, namely ‘UMNO Go Solo’ and ‘Muafakat Ummah’.

“For supporters of Muafakat Ummah, surely the news received without clearly knowing who is the source should be handled with care. Better to ask PAS and see if the extent to which the consensus agenda to defeat enemies with different ideologies is still strong in them,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

He said for the supporters of this group, MN could still be reactivated so as to ensure the goal of winning a two-thirds majority in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Elaborating, Tun Faisal said that for supporters of ‘UMNO Go Solo’, the unverified news is greeted as ‘getting one’s wish’ because it is disseminated widely to UMNO members, coupled with the accusation that it is ‘the minutes of a PAS meeting to destroy UMNO’.

“The end goal is that UMNO must hate PAS; MN must be buried deeply; and that only by contesting solo can UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) achieve an absolute victory of a two-thirds majority.

“This is because UMNO is currently in a very strong position and, as evident from the previous two state by-elections, UMNO has been accepted by the people and it can win big if GE15 is held now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tun Faisal also reminded the relevant parties to make the right considerations before pushing for GE15 to be held.

He cited the situation that occurred during GE14 when the prime minister’s special officer was confident that BN would win with a two-thirds majority and celebrated prematurely at 6.30 pm on polling day although the Special Affairs Department (Jasa) predicted that BN would lose and only win a maximum of 90 seats.

Previously, several documents, supposedly minutes of a PAS meeting that contained a plan or action to topple UMNO and BN, were leaked and went viral on social media. - Bernama