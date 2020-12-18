Passage of Budget 2021 hardly a triumph for Muhyiddin

A POLITICAL analyst says the passing of Budget 2021 at the third reading by a three-vote margin is not a true indication of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s (pix) support in the Parliament.

Only a vote of confidence or a no-confidence motion can determine whether the prime minister has the support of the majority of MPs, said Universiti Malaya senior lecturer, Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

He said support for Budget 2021 and support for Muhyiddin are two different matters.

The outcome might be different should a vote of confidence or no-confidence be allowed in the lower house, he explained in a report published in China Press yesterday.

He said that apart from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Umno may also be eyeing the prime minister’s post.

He opined that the voting trend might be different should a no-confidence vote be allowed.

This is because some of the MPs who voted for the budget did so because they did not want to have fingers pointed at them at a time when the incomes of the people are greatly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Awang Azman said the fact that the Opposition, which obtained about 95 votes during previous rounds of bloc voting done for budgets for the various ministries, managed to secure another 13 votes for the third reading of Budget 2021 was telling.

He said the passage of the budget by a mere three-vote margin - 111 vote against 108 - indicated the instability and fragility of the current government, which could be toppled anytime.

He believed the government will try to ensure that a motion of no-confidence would not see the light of day.